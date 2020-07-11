AllClippers
Paul George says he 'Feels Great Again' as LA Clippers Enter Bubble

Garrett Chorpenning

If you thought the Paul George you saw during the regular season was good, just wait until he starts hooping again in Orlando.

On a conference call with reporters on Friday afternoon, George said he finally feels like he's in his best form again now that he's finished shoulder rehab.

"Really I had some insecurities to start the season off," George said. "I had insecurities throughout the season just because I wasn't all the way 100. Shoulder didn't feel back to 100. Everything was kind of waiting and hoping, believing in the doctors that everything they were telling me was going to come into this moment now where I feel great, no shoulder issues... Just so much went into stuff I had to do before I actually took a foot on the floor. Now I feel great again."

George's statement is similar to one he made a few weeks ago on an episode of the Knuckleheads podcast, when he mentioned that he was finally finished rehabbing his shoulders. 

The star forward underwent surgery on both shoulders in 2019, forcing him to miss the first month of the season. 

Since then, George has played at a terrific level. In just 29.1 minutes per game, he's averaged 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 39.9% from three-point range. 

But now that he says he's finally feeling completely healthy, expect George to step things up as the Clippers head into the postseason. It's easy to forget that when George is 100%, he's one of the 10 best players in the NBA.

The LA Clippers will play three scrimmage games between July 22 and July 27 before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers on July 30 to begin the league restart.

