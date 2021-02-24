LA Clippers Star Paul George Named NBA All-Star Reserve

According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, LA Clippers star Paul George has been named an NBA All-Star reserve in the Western Conference.

George has been one of the best players in the league this season and just missed the cut to be named a starter, where he would've been able to play alongside teammate Kawhi Leonard. George is averaging 24.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and a career-high 5.5 assists per game on the year. Even more impressively, the 30-year-old wing is knocking down more than 47% of his three-point attempts, making him one of the most efficient shooters in the NBA.

George is a legitimate MVP candidate, but the amount of talent at the top of the Western Conference — and popularity among select players — kept him from being named an All-Star starter. Instead, Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic filled the guard positions, while Leonard, LeBron James and Nikola Jokic rounded out the frontcourt.

This is George's seventh All-Star selection, and he's got a good chance to dominate the All-Star Game once it rolls around in March. His most memorable All-Star performance came in 2016, when he led all players in scoring with 41 points.

All-Star teammates Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will take the floor on Tuesday night when they host the Washington Wizards for the final game of their six-game homestand.

