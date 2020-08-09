LA Clippers Star Paul George Won't Play vs. Brooklyn Nets

The LA Clippers will be without one of their star players on Sunday for their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

Paul George, who scored a team-high 21 points in Saturday's meeting with the Portland Trail Blazers, will miss tonight's contest due to rest. Patrick Beverley will also be joining him on the sidelines, while Montrezl Harrell is still away from the team.

Fortunately, Kawhi Leonard — who did not play on Saturday — will play against Brooklyn.

There's no reason to be concerned about either player's health. The decision not to play Leonard on Saturday and George on Sunday has only to do with the fact that the Clippers have a back-to-back this weekend, and the team would prefer to preserve the health of its two stars as it approaches the postseason.

Brooklyn will also be a bit shorthanded on Sunday, making the decision to rest George an easier one.

In addition to the absences of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan, who did not travel to the bubble with the team, the Nets will also be without Jarrett Allen, Joe Harris, Caris LeVert and Jamal Crawford.

As far as who will be starting for Brooklyn, well, your guess is as good as mine.

On LA's end, expect them to roll with a lineup similar to the one they used against Portland, but with Leonard in place of George. That means the Clippers could come out with Landry Shamet, Reggie Jackson, Leonard, Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac on the floor.

The LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets will face-off tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV.