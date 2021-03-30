LA Clippers' Paul George OUT vs. Bucks

LA Clippers forward Paul George has been listed as a late scratch for Monday night’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Clippers listed George as out with “right foot soreness.” George missed extended time with a bone edema in one of the toes in that same right foot earlier this season. It is unclear if these two injuries are related.

Luke Kennard will start in place of George.

The Clippers will miss George dearly on both ends of the floor against the Bucks. He has the length, strength and foot speed to guard any of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton or Jrue Holiday for stretches, either in isolation or in switching situations.

George also brings an offensive element that the Clippers will miss. George is in the midst of the best shooting season of his career, hitting 47.3% of his field goal attempts and 42.6% of his threes (both career-highs). He’s also one of LA’s primary ball handlers and distributors, dishing out a career-high 5.5 assists per game.

With George sidelined, look for Kennard and Terance Mann to get extended minutes. Both have played extremely well as of late, and Head Coach Tyronn Lue has raved about the chemistry the two have with each other.

LA is also still missing Patrick Beverley (right knee soreness) and Serge Ibaka (lower back tightness), and Rajon Rondo (right adductor soreness) has yet to make his Clippers debut. Look for Lue to keep a tight rotation, with the starters playing close to 40 minutes if the game is close.

