LA Clippers Star Paul George (Foot) Questionable vs. Orlando Magic

The LA Clippers could be without All-Star forward Paul George for their bout with the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.
© Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George was a late addition to the LA Clippers' already-crowded injury report on Monday night, missing the team's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks due to right foot soreness. George has since had his status upgraded to questionable ahead of tonight's contest with the Orlando Magic, but it remains unclear if he'll be good to go or not.

The Clippers hardly needed George on Monday, as the team still managed to rout the Bucks in his absence. LA dominated Milwaukee on both ends of the floor en route to a 129-105 victory that brought them one game closer to the top of the Western Conference standings. 

LA got a strong performance from Luke Kennard in George's place, who went off for 21 points (12 of which were scored in the fourth quarter), five rebounds and two assists. He's been playing some of his best basketball of the season lately, and he should continue to start when George is sidelined.

That said, Kennard shouldn't be expected to match George's level of production every night. The All-Star wing has put together a phenomenal season in LA, posting averages of 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Few players come close to being able to bring the same level of talent that George does on offense and defense.

Even if George does return to the rotation tonight, the Clippers still won't be at full strength. Patrick Beverley, Serge Ibaka and Rajon Rondo are all out due to various injuries, and it's currently unclear when they'll be able to retake the floor.

The LA Clippers will host the Orlando Magic tonight at 7:00 p.m. PT.

Mar 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) shoots the ball during the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
