AllClippers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Paul George's Scrimmage Performances (Hopefully) a Sign of What's to Come

Garrett Chorpenning

After an up-and-down season (that was still incredible, for what it's worth), Paul George is looking like his old self again.

The LA Clippers star looked terrific in all three of his team's scrimmage games, sinking jumpers from all over the floor, attacking the paint and playing swift, physical defense.

In those games, George averaged 16.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists in roughly 24.0 minutes per contest. That's 24.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per 36 minutes, which are impressive figures to post considering he's hardly played basketball in the last four months.

Those numbers don't tell the whole story, though, as George has also been shooting the ball at a highly efficient rate. 

Overall, George has gone 15-of-33 from the field (45.5%), 8-of-11 from the charity stripe (72.7%) and 10-of-19 from three-point range (52.6%), which boils down to a true shooting percentage of 63.4% — more than five points higher than the mark he posted during his MVP-caliber season with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019.

It is an extremely small sample size and the effort from all teams involved could be considered questionable at times, but the point still stands that George looked visibly fresh from the time of his first possession and on.

It's no surprise that he played as well as he did, either. For the first time all year, George is completely healthy. He's now fully recovered from the multiple shoulder surgeries he underwent last summer, and he's finished with the rehabilitation process as well. Finally, Clippers fans are catching a glimpse at what George can really do.

That's exactly the reason why we shouldn't expect him to slow down anytime soon, too.

Throughout these games, George has looked increasingly confident in his shot and in his body. He's shown terrific chemistry with his teammates, delivering passes with pinpoint accuracy and guiding them to their spots. He's looked like one of the very best players in basketball, which he is when he's at his peak.

Time will tell if George can sustain this level of play throughout the seeding games and the Playoffs, but for now, Clippers fans should be encouraged by what they've seen.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kawhi Leonard says LA Clippers' Title Chances Come Down to Execution

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is confident in his team's shot to win this year's NBA title.

Garrett Chorpenning

Report: LA Clippers big Montrezl Harrell to Miss Opening Night Contest vs. Lakers

LA Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell will miss his team's opening night contest with the Los Angeles Lakers while he's tending to a family emergency.

Garrett Chorpenning

Don't Worry About Kawhi Leonard's Poor Scrimmage Shooting

Kawhi's low shooting percentage isn't anything worth overthinking.

Farbod Esnaashari

What Each LA Clippers Player Will Wear on Their Uniform for the NBA Restart

12 of the LA Clippers' 15 players will wear one of the league's approved social justice messages on the back of their uniforms for the NBA restart.

Garrett Chorpenning

Ivica Zubac responds to Kendrick Perkins: 'Lou is a true leader'

Ivica Zubac and the Clippers stand behind Lou Williams

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers big Ivica Zubac Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Early July

LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac revealed on Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus in early July.

Garrett Chorpenning

Patrick Beverley returns to NBA Orlando bubble

The LA Clippers almost have a full squad.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Sharpshooter Landry Shamet Arrives in Orlando

It's the first time Shamet has been in the bubble since testing positive for the coronavirus on July 4.

Garrett Chorpenning

Quarantined NBA Players watch team Practices on Zoom

Quarantined Clipper players participate in practices via Zoom

Farbod Esnaashari

What Lou Williams' 10-Day Quarantine Means for the LA Clippers

LA Clippers guard Lou Williams will quarantine for 10 days in Orlando and miss the first two seeding games after picking up food at a gentleman's club in Atlanta.

Garrett Chorpenning