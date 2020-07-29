Paul George's Scrimmage Performances (Hopefully) a Sign of What's to Come

After an up-and-down season (that was still incredible, for what it's worth), Paul George is looking like his old self again.

The LA Clippers star looked terrific in all three of his team's scrimmage games, sinking jumpers from all over the floor, attacking the paint and playing swift, physical defense.

In those games, George averaged 16.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists in roughly 24.0 minutes per contest. That's 24.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per 36 minutes, which are impressive figures to post considering he's hardly played basketball in the last four months.

Those numbers don't tell the whole story, though, as George has also been shooting the ball at a highly efficient rate.

Overall, George has gone 15-of-33 from the field (45.5%), 8-of-11 from the charity stripe (72.7%) and 10-of-19 from three-point range (52.6%), which boils down to a true shooting percentage of 63.4% — more than five points higher than the mark he posted during his MVP-caliber season with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019.

It is an extremely small sample size and the effort from all teams involved could be considered questionable at times, but the point still stands that George looked visibly fresh from the time of his first possession and on.

It's no surprise that he played as well as he did, either. For the first time all year, George is completely healthy. He's now fully recovered from the multiple shoulder surgeries he underwent last summer, and he's finished with the rehabilitation process as well. Finally, Clippers fans are catching a glimpse at what George can really do.

That's exactly the reason why we shouldn't expect him to slow down anytime soon, too.

Throughout these games, George has looked increasingly confident in his shot and in his body. He's shown terrific chemistry with his teammates, delivering passes with pinpoint accuracy and guiding them to their spots. He's looked like one of the very best players in basketball, which he is when he's at his peak.

Time will tell if George can sustain this level of play throughout the seeding games and the Playoffs, but for now, Clippers fans should be encouraged by what they've seen.