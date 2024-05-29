All Clippers

LA Clippers Player Makes Big Announcement

This NBA offseason always presents different opportunities

Joey Linn

May 1, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general overall view as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is defended by LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) near the Clippers logo at midcourt in the first half during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The NBA offseason is always an opportunity for players to expand their different off the court ventures. For LA Clippers guard Terance Mann, this includes his Terance Mann Complete Player Foundation, which has already made a strong impact in its first year.

Mann has hosted several events for his foundation, including a backpack giveaway, youth clinic, charity nights, and more. In a recent announcement on Instagram, Mann's foundation shared details of an upcoming fashion event:

"Bridging Terance's love for fashion, and his foundation's community impact initiative, the Terance Mann Complete Player Foundation presents the 'No Limits' Fashion Event. The show highlights, three tiers of style: the Lasell University school of designers winners, emerging designers, and iconic brands. Experience an exclusive fashion showcase, where you can shop and discover the latest trends. The evening concludes with a VIP after party. You won't want to miss this! Get your tickets at www.tmcpf.org."

According to the event's website, there will be a Fashion Showcase that consists of the following:

"A unique shopping experience featuring show designers and also fresh styles from the hottest local up-and-coming fashion talent. Take home some of the hottest trends in fashion, accessories, and jewelry."

There will also be a Runway Show that was also detailed on the site:

"Join us for a dazzling runway event showcasing the brilliant creations of our student designer winners from the Lassell University Fashion Program. Witness the rise of new local talent and enjoy exclusive collections from featured designers. Don't miss this fashion spectacle that promises to be the highlight of the season."

More information can be found at https://www.tmcpf.org/.

