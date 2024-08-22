LA Clippers Player Sends Heartfelt Message to Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook was traded by the LA Clippers earlier this summer, landing with the Utah Jazz where he agreed to a contract buyout for the second time in his NBA career.
Joining the Clippers in 2023 after his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, Westbrook quickly emerged as a leader on and off the court. Particularly influential on the team's young players, Westbrook helped mentor young guard Bones Hyland as he dealt with a fluctuating role after arriving from Denver.
"Russ has been a great leader to me," Hyland said last season. "Since I came here. Even before I got here. He’s always been that guy I can go talk to… During this whole process he told me to stay down, stay hungry, stay in the gym, and keep being myself.”
Sending a heartfelt message to Westbrook on Instagram, Hyland shared a series of pictures and videos of the two guards together.
"I remember I was on Denver and showed me so much love," Hyland wrote. "Then we became teammates and became brothers. Thank you for everything Brodie."
Hyland often spoke about his connection with Westbrook during their time as teammates, which is something Westbrook also cared deeply about.
"It’s part of my job being a leader to help any way I can," Westbrook said before last season when asked about Hyland looking up to him. "I’m grateful to be able to do that for somebody like Bones. I’m excited for the things he’s going to do in this league.”
There is a chance Hyland is not with the Clippers next season due to their current roster crunch at the guard position, but he has shown flashes of ability at the NBA level, so hopefully he gets an opportunity to play rotation minutes in LA or somewhere else.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement