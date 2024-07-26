All Clippers

LA Clippers Player Sends Message After Russell Westbrook Joins Denver Nuggets

LA Clippers guard Bones Hyland reacted to Russell Westbrook's new contract

Mar 23, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Bones Hyland (5) is congratulated by guard Russell Westbrook (0) after a 3 point basket in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena.
Mar 23, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Bones Hyland (5) is congratulated by guard Russell Westbrook (0) after a 3 point basket in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook has officially signed with the Denver Nuggets. Traded from the LA Clippers to the Utah Jazz, Westbrook was waived by Utah and signed with Denver in free agency.

The trade ended Westbrook's run with the Clippers that last two seasons after the veteran point guard was traded to Utah by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023 and signed with the Clippers following a buyout. In his two seasons with the Clippers, Westbrook did a lot of good things on the court, but was equally impactful off the court and in the locker room.

This impact included an emphasis on mentoring LA's younger players like Bones Hyland, who shared a message for Westbrook after the Nuggets deal became official:

Hyland and Westbrook were set to be LA's two point guards last season before James Harden was acquired, and shared some fun moments together on the court.

Westbrook and Hyland had a strong connection during their time as teammates, which was something the 2017 league MVP made a point of emphasis when he first arrived to the Clippers.

Hyland was always appreciative of this, often sharing what Westbrook means to him as a teammate and mentor.

This connection was strong the entire time Westbrook was a Clipper, with Hyland saying towards the end of last season, "Russ has been a big advocate for me. He’s been a vet for me. He’s been that guy that’s always in my ear… That’s something that I always appreciate from Russ, man. From day one when I met him… It’s a little bro, big bro vibe."

