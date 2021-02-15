Report: Clippers Potential Trade Spot for Andre Drummond

According to a report from Sam Amico, the LA Clippers are potentially in the mix for an Andre Drummond trade.

We've previously explained what a potential trade scenario for the Clippers would be like, but it ultimately comes down to if it's worth it. While Drummond could potentially be a fantastic pickup for the Clippers, the team can't give up anything too important for him. Right now, the Clippers depth is really working in their favor, as they're winning games while Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are out.

The thing to remember with the LA Clippers is that they had the best record in the NBA before Paul George became injured with a bone edema. Any potential trade will be reactionary, which is something the Clippers need to absolutely avoid. If it seems like Paul George or Kawhi Leonard will be injured for the playoffs, then it's time to potentially pull the trigger. Otherwise, trading any pieces away is too knee-jerk of a reaction, unless the resulting piece will guarantee an NBA Championship.

These are the numbers Andre Drummond was putting up with the Cleveland Cavaliers this year: 17.5 PPG, 13.5 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.6 SPG, 1.2 BPG, on 47% FG. He will be a fantastic addition to any contender, but it all comes down to who the team has to give up. If Drummond is acquired in a buyout scenario, then he would absolutely be worth it no matter what.

Do you believe the LA Clippers should trade for Andre Drummond?

Related Stories

Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams Want to Remain with Clippers for a Long Time

Lou Williams: Winning a Championship Only Thing that Motivates Me

Steve Ballmer: LA Clippers Won't Move to Seattle