AllClippers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

LA Clippers Pre-Game Injury Report vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Garrett Chorpenning

After 142 days, the LA Clippers are finally taking the floor again for a meaningful basketball game — against the Los Angeles Lakers, of all teams.

But with multiple players leaving the bubble for family emergencies and others making their way out to Orlando a bit later than everybody else, it's been difficult to predict who exactly will play in the season opener and who will sit out.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers confirmed the status of a few key players prior to the game, and we now know that Patrick Beverley will be available for tonight's game. 

Additionally, Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell will miss the game for various reasons. Harrell has yet to return from a family matter that he left for last week, while Williams is currently enduring a 10-day quarantine for picking up food from a strip club during an excused absence from the bubble.

Here's LA's updated report:

  • Patrick Beverley — Available
  • Montrezl Harrell — OUT
  • Lou Williams — OUT

The big takeaway here is Beverley's status. 

The scrappy point guard was officially listed as "questionable" on Wednesday night, as he was still wrapping up his quarantine period from his return to Orlando. However, Beverley was on the sidelines for the Clippers' shootaround this morning and is now ready to go.

Rivers clarified that he couldn't specify how many minutes Beverley will play against the Lakers, but the fact remains that the Clippers will have one of their most important players on the floor.

On the other side, Lakers coach Frank Vogel confirmed that Anthony Davis, who was considered probable, will play and start tonight.

The LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers will tip-off at approximately 9:00 p.m. ET on TNT.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LA Clippers launch Innovative Digital Fan Community for NBA Restart

The Clippers are finding new ways to give fans an authentic NBA experience.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

Chronotrigger4lyfe

Kawhi Leonard says LA Clippers' Title Chances Come Down to Execution

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is confident in his team's shot to win this year's NBA title.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Garrett Chorpenning

Paul George's Scrimmage Performances (Hopefully) a Sign of What's to Come

LA Clippers star Paul George looked as healthy and game-ready during the team's scrimmage games as he has all season long.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Ct33

The LA Clippers will be shorthanded against Lakers on Opening Night

The LA Clippers are missing some key players.

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: LA Clippers big Montrezl Harrell to Miss Opening Night Contest vs. Lakers

LA Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell will miss his team's opening night contest with the Los Angeles Lakers while he's tending to a family emergency.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Ct33

Don't Worry About Kawhi Leonard's Poor Scrimmage Shooting

Kawhi's low shooting percentage isn't anything worth overthinking.

Farbod Esnaashari

What Each LA Clippers Player Will Wear on Their Uniform for the NBA Restart

12 of the LA Clippers' 15 players will wear one of the league's approved social justice messages on the back of their uniforms for the NBA restart.

Garrett Chorpenning

Ivica Zubac responds to Kendrick Perkins: 'Lou is a true leader'

Ivica Zubac and the Clippers stand behind Lou Williams

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers big Ivica Zubac Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Early July

LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac revealed on Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus in early July.

Garrett Chorpenning

What Lou Williams' 10-Day Quarantine Means for the LA Clippers

LA Clippers guard Lou Williams will quarantine for 10 days in Orlando and miss the first two seeding games after picking up food at a gentleman's club in Atlanta.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Ct33