LA Clippers Pre-Game Injury Report vs. Los Angeles Lakers

After 142 days, the LA Clippers are finally taking the floor again for a meaningful basketball game — against the Los Angeles Lakers, of all teams.

But with multiple players leaving the bubble for family emergencies and others making their way out to Orlando a bit later than everybody else, it's been difficult to predict who exactly will play in the season opener and who will sit out.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers confirmed the status of a few key players prior to the game, and we now know that Patrick Beverley will be available for tonight's game.

Additionally, Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell will miss the game for various reasons. Harrell has yet to return from a family matter that he left for last week, while Williams is currently enduring a 10-day quarantine for picking up food from a strip club during an excused absence from the bubble.

Here's LA's updated report:

Patrick Beverley — Available

Montrezl Harrell — OUT

Lou Williams — OUT

The big takeaway here is Beverley's status.

The scrappy point guard was officially listed as "questionable" on Wednesday night, as he was still wrapping up his quarantine period from his return to Orlando. However, Beverley was on the sidelines for the Clippers' shootaround this morning and is now ready to go.

Rivers clarified that he couldn't specify how many minutes Beverley will play against the Lakers, but the fact remains that the Clippers will have one of their most important players on the floor.

On the other side, Lakers coach Frank Vogel confirmed that Anthony Davis, who was considered probable, will play and start tonight.

The LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers will tip-off at approximately 9:00 p.m. ET on TNT.