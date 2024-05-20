LA Clippers President Addresses Critical Ty Lue Contract
Much like every other team in the Pacific Division, the LA Clippers have very important decisions to make this offseason. It's not just Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden's contracts that require reivewing, but even head coach Ty Lue.
The final year of Ty Lue's current contract runs through the 2024-25 NBA season. As a coach, he's highly coveted by many other teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers. With that in mind, the Clippers have an important decision to make about Lue's future.
Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank addressed Lue's future with the team during Frank's exit interview.
“I think Tyronn [Lue] had a terrific year," Frank started. "I know when you fall short and you lose in the first round, everyone can kind of focus on the outcome, but we really focus on the day-to-day. I think Tyronn had a terrific year, our hope is Tyronn is the coach of the LA Clippers for a long time. He’s an unbelievable partner, I love him as a person and a coach. I think he’s one of the elite coaches in today's game."
Based on Frank's comments, the Clippers are going to do everything possible to extend Ty Lue as coach of the Clippers. Regardless of the back-to-back first round exits, the Clippers aren't giving up.
"We’ve talked about it before, he has a great way of connecting while still holding guys accountable," Frank said. "He’s a truth teller without leaving scars and wounds. He’s an unbelievable strategist who makes terrific in-game adjustments and he has a growth mindset that he’s always looking to get better. Our hope is that Tyronn is here for a long time and we love Tyronn.”
There are multiple dominoes ready to fall for the LA Clippers, now it's just a matter of which does first.