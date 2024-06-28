LA Clippers President Gets Honest About Paul George Amid Trade Rumors
LA Clippers star Paul George has two days to make a decision on his $48.8M player option for next season. Per several reports, the possibility of George opting into his contract and pursuing a trade elsewhere is increasingly likely. Speaking with reporters following the conclusion of the 2024 NBA Draft, Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank was asked about George.
"We had ongoing conversations with Paul and Aaron Mintz, his agent. We love Paul. We very much want to retain Paul," Frank said. "But we also very much understand and respect the fact that this is a business and players have a finite amount of time to be able to not just make the most amount of money, but to be able to pursue whatever they want."
Frank added, "We hope Paul [George’s] decision is to be here. He’s been awesome, he’s been an All-Star three out of the five years, he’s one of the best two-way players in the league, he’s a terrific person, has a great family, so we hope he’s here. But also, respect the fact that if he chooses to opt out, that that’s his choice. He’s earned it and we will see how things play out."
Seeming to suggest that George is going to explore all options that allow him to maximize his potential earnings, Frank expressed a level of respect for this process while maintaining the organization's desire to retain the nine-time All-Star.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years