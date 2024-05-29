LA Clippers President Makes Statement on Ty Lue's New Contract
The Clippers have major dominoes that need to fall this offseason, and the first of them finally happened today. It was revealed by the team that head coach Ty Lue is signing a new long-term contract.
The organization released a press statement on Lue's re-signing with the Clippers, and the LA Clippers President of Basketball Operations made a statement on it.
“T Lue is everything we want in a head coach," Frank said. "He’s a brilliant tactician and a natural leader with an extraordinary ability to connect with those around him, both players and staff. Four years ago, we felt privileged to hire T Lue, and we feel just as fortunate today. There’s no one we’d rather coach our team. T Lue is a pillar of the organization and will be for a very long time.”
Throughout Lue's four years with the LA Clippers, he's never really received a fair chance. In all four of his playoff runs, he's never had a healthy Kawhi Leonard for a full tenure of it. In fact, he's only had a healthy Kawhi Leonard for 13 playoff games in four years. Regardless, both sides of the party look forward to having a future together.
“This is where I want to be. I’ve loved coaching this team for the past four years and I’m excited to head into a new era at Intuit Dome,” Lue said. “I’m grateful to Steve, Lawrence and the entire organization for the opportunity. With our ownership, front office, roster, staff and arena, we have all the advantages we need to win in the present and the future, and I’m confident we will.”
This upcoming season is championship-or-bust for the LA Clippers, and that journey starts at their new Intuit Dome arena.