LA Clippers Reportedly Make $47M Move
The Los Angeles Clippers are the only franchise that Terance Mann has played for, and now the two sides have agreed to a new deal.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Mann and the Clippers have agreed on a three year contract worth $47 million. The deal is an extension adding to the one remaining year that Mann has left on his current deal with the Clippers.
Terance Mann posted on social media immediately following his extension was announced by Charania, shouting out his agent after getting the deal done.
Mann had his best season with the Clippers during the 2021-22 season wher ehe averaged 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds last season with the Clippers adding in James Harden.
It would appear that Mann is not guaranteed a starting spot even though he received this new deal. During a press availability earlier this week, head coach Tyronn Lue said it will be a competition for two of the starting spots.
Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank said the team was hopeful to find a deal with Mann to keep him as a Clipper.
"We're hopeful we can find a deal," Frank said. "We'd like Terance to be here for a long time and yet we're also respectful of the business side of it that has to make sense for both sides."
The Clippers will be starting their camp on Monday.
