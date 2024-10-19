LA Clippers Reportedly Sign Ivy League Player of the Year
The LA Clippers have a few roster decisions to make before their regular season begins on October 23. However, the team also reportedly added another player to the roster during the preseason.
According to Michael Scotto of Hoopshype, the LA Clippers have agreed to a deal with 6 ft 7 in forward Tosan Evbuomwan. Tosan was undrafted in 2023 but played for both the Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies last season. As a member of the Pistons, he averaged 7.0 points and 3.5 rebounds on 57/42/68 shooting from the field. He played in 13 games for the Pistons and started in eight of them.
As a college player in Princeton, Tosan was Ivy League Player of the Year in 2022 and a 2x First-team All-Ivy League in 2022 and 2023. He represented Great Britain in the 2018 FIBA U18 European Championship and in the 2019 FIBA U18 European Championship.
Currently, the Clippers have the following players in their forward spots: Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, Derrick Jones Jr., Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, Jordan Miller, and P.J. Tucker. However, Kawhi Leonard is injured, P.J. Tucker is on indefinite leave, and Jordan Miller still hasn't fully converted to a roster spot. It'll be very interesting to see how the Clippers round out their final roster, but one would imagine Kai Jones will make the cut.
The LA Clippers begin their regular season on October 23 against the Phoenix Suns this Wednesday. Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss that opening night and beyond.
