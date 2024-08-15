LA Clippers Reveal Incredible Details of New Intuit Dome Arena
As the LA Clippers' new Intuit Dome arena opens today, the team unveiled an incredible service that will be offered to fans at all events in the building.
The Clippers organization revealed in a press release that the Intuit Dome will provide a free regional park-and-ride shuttle for all shows and events beginning August 15, 2024.
"In celebration of Intuit Dome’s Grand Opening, the venue will offer complimentary shuttle service for all concerts, starting with the highly- anticipated back-to-back sold-out nights with Bruno Mars on August 15 and 16, 2024. This complimentary service is designed to enhance the fan experience and reduce our digital footprint by providing convenient transportation to the state-of-the-art venue."
The regional park and ride shuttle locations will be from the following areas: Pierce College in Woodland Hills, LA Metro Station in Culver City, Harbor Gateway Transit Center in South Bay, LA Metro Station in El Monte, and Union Station in Downtown LA.
"Intuit Dome will mobilize high-capacity transport fans from five convenient locations across Los Angeles County," the organization said in a press release. "The shuttles will drop off attendees at the Intuit Dome Mobility Hub, located on level one of the East Garage. The complimentary shuttle service is available exclusively for ticketed fans. Reservations are strongly recommended to guarantee a spot."
The complimentary rides can be booked in the "LA Clippers + Intuit Dome" app, and the team will also offer a ride back to the pickup spot after the event. After the event, shuttles will leave from the Intuit Dome Mobility Hub at their designated time. All details should be listed within the app.
In an era where driving to games has become more and more frustrating in the city of LA, a shuttle pickup service will be an amazing convenience for fans.