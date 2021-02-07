NewsGamedaySI.COM
LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The LA Clippers will face-off with the Sacramento Kings for the third time in the last month on Sunday afternoon.
After losing a tough game to the Boston Celtics on Friday night, the LA Clippers will look to bounce back on Sunday afternoon with a win over the Sacramento Kings.

The Sacramento Kings have been the LA Clippers' most common opponent so far this season, and the Clippers have experienced plenty of success against their Pacific Division rival. LA has won both contests by an average margin of 28.5 points and gotten big performances from its stars.

Of course, things will look very different for the Clippers today, as they'll be without star Paul George for the second game in a row. He averaged over 22 points per game in his last two games against the Kings, meaning the Clippers will have to rely a little more on guys like Luke Kennard and Lou Williams to get things going on offense.

Patrick Beverley will also miss Sunday's game as he continues to deal with knee soreness. It will be his eighth consecutive absence. 

Kawhi Leonard will need to pick up some of the slack as well, which doesn't bode well for the Kings. He's been fantastic in each of his games against them this season, averaging close to 30 points and six assists per game. 

One player that could give the Clippers trouble: Tyrese Haliburton. The rookie phenom went off for a career-high 23 points against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night, and without Beverley in the rotation, Sacramento's guards could make this one interesting.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (17-7) vs. Sacramento Kings (11-11)

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7

Time: 12:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast Information: NBA League Pass

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -8.5

Moneyline: Kings +285, Clippers -355

Over/Under: 228

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

