LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The LA Clippers will go for their fifth-straight win on Wednesday night when they host the Sacramento Kings. Here's what to watch for.
Author:
Publish date:

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Less than a week after defeating the Sacramento Kings by a 38-point margin, the LA Clippers are preparing to suit up for another meeting with one of their Pacific Division rivals.

The Clippers were dominant in their last outing with the Kings, as six players scored in double-digits and all 12 active players made at least one bucket. Moreover, LA had one of its better defensive games of the season, allowing just 100 points from one of the top-10 offenses in the league.

It's probably unrealistic to expect that kind of a performance again from LA, but this should be another contest that isn't relatively close. 

Sacramento still has the worst defense in the NBA (both in terms of points allowed per game and defensive rating) and doesn't match up particularly well with LA. The Kings lack a wing stopper (or any real resistance on the perimeter) and simply don't have an answer for the multitude of lethal three-point shooters that the Clippers have on the roster.

Look for LA's starters to have an early night as they go for their fifth-straight win on Wednesday.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (10-4) vs. Sacramento Kings (5-9)

Date: Wednesday, January 20

Time: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Staples Center

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -10

Moneyline: Kings +400, Clippers -520

Over/Under: 230

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

