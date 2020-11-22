SI.com
Report: Free Agent Big Serge Ibaka Inks Two-Year Deal with LA Clippers

Garrett Chorpenning

The LA Clippers got their prize. 

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, free agent big Serge Ibaka has reportedly agreed to sign a two-year deal with the Clippers, giving the team some much-needed frontcourt depth after Montrezl Harrell and JaMychal Green left in free agency.

Per Wojnarowski, Ibaka's deal is worth $19 million and includes a player option on the second season. 

This is a massive get for the Clippers. Not only is Ibaka a better defender and rim protector than Harrell, but he was nearly as efficient a shooter as Green from three-point range in 2019-2020 as well. By all means, the franchise is upgrading its roster and getting a more versatile player in the process.

Although the vast majority of his minutes came at center this past season, the seven-footer can play the four as well and could feasibly be used in lineups alongside Ivica Zubac. 

And while he may not be the shot-blocker he once was in his days with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Ibaka is still an imposing and intimidating force under the basket. He deters opponents from attacking the rim without sacrificing the agility it takes to keep up with them on the perimeter.

He can still battle it out with the more physical bigs as well, giving the Clippers another body to throw at the likes of Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis once the postseason comes around. 

It's also worth noting that Ibaka is considered to be one of the better teammates and locker room presences in the NBA, and he's already close with Kawhi Leonard, with whom he won a championship in 2019. 

The Clippers aren't finished filling out their roster just yet, but it's going to be difficult to top this signing.

