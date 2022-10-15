Skip to main content
The LA Clippers Sign and Waive a Player

The Clippers have both signed and waived a player today.

The LA Clippers continue making final adjustments to their roster as the season is about to start in five days. The team does not have a backup center but looks to be leaning in the direction of utilizing more small ball. However, they still have their contingency plans.

Today, the Clippers announced that they've signed Moses Brown to a two-way contract. Brown is a 7'2" center who has played in the NBA for four seasons. Brown has played for the Blazers, Thunder, Mavericks, and Cavaliers; he has a career average of 6.0 PPG and 5.8 RPG on 55% from the field. He hasn't made too much noise for the Clippers in the presesason, only averaging 5.0 PPG and 5.3 RPG in three games. Much of his performances have been overshadowed by Moussa Diabate, however, it's still nice to have the backup option for a potential center on a two-way contract.

The Clippers also waived the 6'8" forward Bryson Williams today. Williams hasn't seen much NBA time and was undrafted out of Texas Tech. In his final season, he averaged 14.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, on 54% FG. It's tough to see how Williams would get a spot on the Clippers unless the team went through significant injury woes. However, it shouldn't shock you if he ends up getting a spot on their G-League Agua Caliente Clippers team.

