LA Clippers Slam Controversial Kawhi Leonard Report in New Announcement
A bombshell took the NBA by storm on Wednesday, as The Athletic's Pablo Torre reported that Clippers star Kawhi Leonard allegedly accepted a $28 million "endorsement deal" with fraudulent environmental front Aspiration, arranged by Steve Ballmer, which essentially served as a "no-show job" that got Leonard paid and allowed the Clippers to circumvent the NBA's salary cap.
While the Clippers have firmly and categorically denied all allegations, the NBA announced that it would open an investigation into the matter after the reports surfaced. While some corners of the internet took the situation and predictably ran with a "cheating" narrative, several people in the know, like former Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, came to Steve Ballmer and the Clippers' defense.
The Clippers initially released a simple, PR-friendly response to the allegations in a press release on Wednesday morning, before issuing a longer, more pointed statement in the afternoon detailing Aspiration's history of fraud, while insisting that the franchise had never intended to bend the rules or circumvent the league's salary cap.
"Neither the Clippers nor Steve Ballmer circumvented the salary cap," the release read. "The notion that Steve invested in Aspiration to funnel money to Kawhi Leonard is absurd. Steve invested because Aspiration's co-founders presented themselves as committed to doing right by their customers while protecting the environment."
As mentioned in the release, the Clippers justified by mentioning that Aspiration served as a team sponsor for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, which is well-documented through articles online.
"After a long campaign of market manipulation, which defrauded not only Steve but numerous other investors and sports teams, Aspiration filed for bankruptcy. Its co-founder, Joseph Sanberg, recently pleaded guilty to a $243 million fraud. Neither Steve nor the Clippers had knowledge of any improper activity by Aspiration or its co-founder until after the government initiated its investigation."
Standing Firm
The Clippers ended the lengthy statement with another firm, outright denial, and made it clear that the deal that Leonard signed with Aspiration while they were a team sponsor had nothing to do with Ballmer or any procedural operations with the Clippers franchise.
"There is nothing unusual or untoward about team sponsors doing endorsement deals with players on the same team," the statement read. "Neither Steve nor the Clippers organization had any oversight of Kawhi's independent endorsement agreement with Aspiration. To say otherwise is flat-out wrong."
To finish it off, the Clippers made sure to share that they welcome any investigation and don't see any reason why they should be punished.
"The Clippers take NBA compliance extremely seriously, fully respect the league's rules, and welcome its investigation related to Aspiration. The Clippers will also continue to cooperate with law enforcement in its investigation into Aspiration's blatantly fraudulent activity".
Related Articles
Ben Simmons Weighing NBA Future After Clippers Tenure
NBA Makes Announcement On Kawhi Leonard, Clippers Accusations
New Details Resurface on Kawhi Leonard's Controversial Raptors Exit to Clippers