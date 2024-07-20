LA Clippers Star Gets Honest About Russell Westbrook Trade
The LA Clippers have officially announced a trade that sends Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz where he will be bought out before signing with the Denver Nuggets. Westbrook was a beloved teammate in Los Angeles, and will be missed as he begins this new chapter in Denver.
One of the players Westbrook was closest with on the Clippers was versatile guard Terance Mann. When Westbrook joined the Clippers, he spoke about Mann's development as one of the things he was most excited to help with, and he certainly did that.
"It’s very important [to me]," Westbrook said shortly after joining the Clippers when asked about helping Mann grow as a player. "... My job is to make sure I stay on him and continue to give him confidence… I’m just here to help and make sure I can be a springboard to him doing great things.
Speaking with reporters on Friday at the Clippers' brand new Intuit Dome, Mann got honest about Westbrook's departure, saying he will miss having the veteran guard on his team.
"I'm kinda sad that Russ isn't here to help me feed off the fans," Mann said. "I loved doing that with him. That was one of my favorite things. Just being able to make big time plays with Russ, and get the fans engaged, and his energy. So that's gonna be missed."
Mann has been a fan of Westbrook since the nine-time All-Star entered the league, which is something he spoke openly about during Westbrook's time with the Clippers.
"It’s been amazing," Mann said last year of being teammates with Westbrook. "To be on a team with Russell Westbrook. I’ve been a big fan of his since he’s been in the NBA... Just being able to watch him lead and be great, it’s cool."
Westbrook and Mann were an electric duo in their time together, and the Clippers guard was honest in admitting his former teammate will be missed.
