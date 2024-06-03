LA Clippers Star Gets Honest on Paul George Leaving Team
The Clippers have multiple problems to tackle this offseason. Their first domino fell when Ty Lue re-signed long-term with the team, but now the second one needs to fall with Paul George. No one on the team seems to know if Paul George is returning, not even starting forward Terance Mann.
Terance Mann was a guest on FanDuelTV's Run It Back show where he was asked about if Paul George was returning to the Clippers this season.
"I hope so, I hope so, but you never know with this free agency stuff," Mann said. "But I really hope so. I think we had a great chance this year if we were healthy, so, I hope we get him back."
Both the Clippers and Paul George are stuck between a rock and a hard place with this re-signing situation. The Clippers don't want to max Paul George, he doesn't deserve to be maxed, but the Philadelphia 76ers will pay George more money than the Clippers. Paul George does not want to leave Los Angeles, and wants his mom and dad to attend his games, but is also on the final big contract of his career.
A happy medium would be a two or three-year deal similar to what Kawhi Leonard received, but George wants as much or more money than Kawhi, which he again doesn't deserve after his postseason performance.
