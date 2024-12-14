LA Clippers Star Gets Honest on Playing With James Harden
In the 2019 offseason, the Los Angeles Clippers looked like they had set themselves up to hang several championship banners when they acquired Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. If you told someone then that only a few seasons later, they would add James Harden to that core, they'd probably think the Clippers had one of the best teams in the NBA.
Flash forward to today, the Clippers have only reached the Western Conference Finals once since that offseason, and George is no longer on the team. On the bright side, a new star has emerged as veteran guard Norman Powell is having a career season with averages of 23.6 points on 48.6% from three. He recently joined The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis to talk about what it's like playing with superstars like Harden.
Here's what Powell had to say when asked about Harden and how he manages himself to keep playing at a high level (transcription via HoopsHype):
"Then there’s just his care with his body. I see him getting his workouts in, getting his treatments, being really vocal about what he needs. After games, he’s lifting and doing all the things to make sure he’s ready to lead and play every single night. I think that’s been the biggest thing."
Powell also talked about how he is as a leader, being the vocal presence a star like Leonard isn't known to be.
Powell: "Even in the locker room—before games, during games, halftime—he’s talking about what we need to do, the adjustments we need to make, keeping everyone’s heads up on tough nights when we let games slip away or get blown out. He’s been amazing with that. That’s what we need—seeing that side of him...He’s a great dude, a great teammate, and it’s been an honor to play with him on the floor and learn from someone who’s accomplished so much in this league.”
