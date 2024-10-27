LA Clippers Star Makes Strong Nikola Jokic Statement
After failing to close out their home opener in their brand-new arena this past Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers were able to get their first win of the season on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets and three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.
The Clippers put this game away with a score of 109-104, which saw huge contributions from Ivica Zubac, James Harden, and Norman Powell. Zubac totaled 24 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 block on 64% shooting.
On the other side, Jokic totaled 41 points while shooting 7-12 from the three-point line. After the game Clippers center Ivica Zubac opened up about the Nuggets star.
“He’s probably the best player in the league right now," Zubac said. "... It’s a challenge every night. Especially, coach lets me guard him one on one… Every possession is a mind game… It’s a challenge and I look forward to these games a lot.”
Zubac has averaged 11.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in the 17 games he has played for the Clippers against Jokic. Meanwhile, Jokic has averaged 25.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 7.5 assists in those same 17 games against Zubac. It only makes sense that Clippers star would have such high praise for his counterpart.
Fans can catch these two centers battle it out again on December 1, 4:00 PM EST
