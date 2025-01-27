LA Clippers Star Reacts to Anthony Davis News
Playing for a sports team in Los Angeles brings a very unique share of perks that can't be replicated elsewhere. Aside from the weather, one of the biggest perks is the opportunity to star in television shows and commercials.
It took a few years, but Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has his own television show on TBS called "Foul Play with Anthony Davis". The show is being executive produced by the same crew as the hit show "Impractical Jokers".
“Most people don’t know, but I have a passion for pranks. Whether it’s pranking my teammates or friends and family, I love making people laugh and doing whatever it takes to bring some joy and fun to the situation,” Davis said in a press release. “Thank you to Impractical Jokers, TBS and the whole team for helping bring my vision for this show to life.”
LA Clippers star Terance Mann is among the list of guests slated to get pranked on the show. When the show was announced online, Mann let fans know what to expect from his prank.
"Got me bad 😮💨," Mann said on social media.
Davis isn't the first modern star in Los Angeles to get the Hollywood treatment. LeBron James has starred in a plethora of movies, Kawhi Leonard has starred in commercials with Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Blake Griffin had starred in a plethora of comedic roles.
Hopefully, Davis' new show brings a new side to NBA players that fans haven't seen before, regardless of what team they root for.
