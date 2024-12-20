All Clippers

LA Clippers Star Sends Message After Defeating Dallas Mavericks

The LA Clippers defeated the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.

Joey Linn

Oct 30, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1), guard Norman Powell (24) and forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks on from the bench in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Intuit Dome.
Oct 30, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1), guard Norman Powell (24) and forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks on from the bench in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Intuit Dome. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers defeated a shorthanded Dallas Mavericks team on Thursday night by a final score of 118-95. Dallas was without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, but the Clippers were again without Kawhi Leonard.

On the road trip with the Clippers for the first time this season, Leonard will not play, but is cleared for full contact five-on-five practice. In his absence, the Clippers have been carried by James Harden, Norman Powell, Ivica Zubac, and the rest of Ty Lue’s rotation.

This was no different on Thursday, as the Clippers got incredible production from Harden, Powell and Zubac.

Norman Powell and Spencer Dinwiddie
Dec 19, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) shoots over Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during the second half at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Speaking on the broadcast after the game, Powell sent a clear message to fans.

Powell: “Don’t matter, man. Vote for me for All-Star.”

While the Western Conference is loaded with backcourt talent, Powell has made as strong of a case for an All-Star nod as he possibly could. Not only has Powell helped lead the Clippers to a 16-12 record in Leonard’s absence, but he has been one of the most efficient scorers in basketball.

Averaging 23.7 points on 50.3 percent from the field and 48.5 percent from three-point range, Powell is the only guard in the NBA putting up these numbers. In fact, the only other player in the NBA this season averaging at least 23 points on 50 percent from the field and 48 percent from deep is three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

If the Clippers keep winning and Powell keeps playing at this level, it will be hard to deny his All-Star case.

Joey Linn
