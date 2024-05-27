LA Clippers Star Victim of Burglary in Los Angeles
It was announced by TMZ that LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac was the victim of a recent home burglary.
"Ivica Zubac's Los Angeles-area house was broken into and burglarized late Wednesday night ... and now LAPD is on the lookout for the people responsible," TMZ reported. "TMZ Sports has learned three people were spotted inside the 27-year-old's crib around 11:30 PM on May 22. The 7-foot tall center was not home at the time ... but the burglars were somehow spotted, either by a witness on the grounds, or through a surveillance camera, and police were called to the scene."
As TMZ also detailed, this is not the first time Zubac has dealt with something like this.
"It's not the first time Zubac, an early second-round pick in 2013, has had a scare at his home," TMZ wrote. "In 2021, two people were seen on his property (same home), but by the time cops arrived, the suspicious people had already fled the scene. His house was ransacked and Zubac's Rolex watch worth over $20K was gone."
Zubac has spent his entire career in Los Angeles, drafted by the Lakers in 2016, and traded to the Clippers in 2019. This will be a story to follow, as TMZ reports the people responsible have not yet been caught by Los Angeles police.
