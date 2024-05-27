All Clippers

LA Clippers Star Victim of Burglary in Los Angeles

There was reportedly a burglary in Los Angeles of Ivica Zubac's home

Joey Linn

May 1, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1), forward Paul George (13), center Ivica Zubac (40), center Daniel Theis (10) and forward Kawhi Leonard (2) react in the second half during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1), forward Paul George (13), center Ivica Zubac (40), center Daniel Theis (10) and forward Kawhi Leonard (2) react in the second half during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It was announced by TMZ that LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac was the victim of a recent home burglary.

"Ivica Zubac's Los Angeles-area house was broken into and burglarized late Wednesday night ... and now LAPD is on the lookout for the people responsible," TMZ reported. "TMZ Sports has learned three people were spotted inside the 27-year-old's crib around 11:30 PM on May 22. The 7-foot tall center was not home at the time ... but the burglars were somehow spotted, either by a witness on the grounds, or through a surveillance camera, and police were called to the scene."

As TMZ also detailed, this is not the first time Zubac has dealt with something like this.

"It's not the first time Zubac, an early second-round pick in 2013, has had a scare at his home," TMZ wrote. "In 2021, two people were seen on his property (same home), but by the time cops arrived, the suspicious people had already fled the scene. His house was ransacked and Zubac's Rolex watch worth over $20K was gone."

Zubac has spent his entire career in Los Angeles, drafted by the Lakers in 2016, and traded to the Clippers in 2019. This will be a story to follow, as TMZ reports the people responsible have not yet been caught by Los Angeles police.

Related Articles

Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden

Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers

James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.