LA Clippers Storm Back to Defeat Minnesota Timberwolves 104-84

The rematch between the LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves was a tale of two halves. The Clippers started off terrible in the first half, getting down by 20 at one point; however, a combination of stifling Clippers defense and terrible Minnesota offense turned this game on its head in the second half.

The Minnesota Timberwolves scored just 27 points in the entire second half, leaving the door wide open for the Clippers to make a comeback. According to LA Clippers PR, the 27 points the team allowed in the second half is tied for the fourth-fewest amount of points allowed in a second half in franchise history. The last time the team allowed 27 points or less in the second half was when they allowed 25 on 4/16/12 vs. Oklahoma City.

While the Clippers were the league's best three-point shooting team last season, they have been able to hang their hat on defense this year while the shots haven't been falling. When asked about this trend postgame, Ivica Zubac said that defense can be the Clippers' identity this season. He feels very confident about where they are as a group on that end.

While the defense carried during the second half, the offense picked up as well. Reggie Jackson gave the Clippers a nice boost offensively, scoring 20 points for the 2nd straight game. While Paul George struggled from the field, he was able to get to the free-throw line 14 times which helped him reach 21 points.

The unsung hero of this game for the Clippers was Ivica Zubac. While he was able to put up 14 points and 14 rebounds, it was his defense to start that 3rd quarter that made the difference for the Clippers. He finished as a +11 after being on the floor for much of the first half when the Clippers fell behind by 20.

When asked postgame about Zu's performance, head coach Ty Lue said that he was a force all night long in the paint. Coach Lue called him "phenomenal," and felt as if his interior defense really changed the makeup of this game. This is an important development for the Clippers, because Zubac had struggled up until this point in this season.

On his solid performance Zubac added postgame that he didn't start the season the way he wanted to, but has continued to trust his work. On facing Patrick Beverley these last two games, Zubac said it felt good to get two wins against his former teammate after telling him during the pre-season that the Clippers would beat his T-Wolves.

Terance Mann was once again solid in this game. He gave the Clippers 13 points and 6 rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench. The pairing of Terance Mann and Paul George continues to dominate. Those two now boast a +11.7 net rating in 139 minutes together.

The Clippers have now won three-straight games for the first time this season, and have pulled even at 4-4. Their next game will come against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, when the team will look to make it four-straight in the win column.

