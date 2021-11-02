Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGamedaySI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    LA Clippers Survive Slow Start, Storm Back to Defeat OKC Thunder 99-94
    Publish date:

    LA Clippers Survive Slow Start, Storm Back to Defeat OKC Thunder 99-94

    The LA Clippers came from behind to defeat the OKC Thunder 99-94
    Author:

    Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

    All is well that ends well. That message tells the story for the Clippers tonight. The team looked well on their way to another dreadful loss, but the late game heroics of Paul George were enough to propel them to a win.

    As has become commonplace this season, the Clippers started off this game dreadfully cold from the field. They scored just 14 points in the first quarter, and made just one of their first ten three point shots. Fortunately for them, the Thunder never got much of an offensive rhythm going either. A lot of this can be attributed to the Clippers' defense; however, OKC just lacks offensive firepower outside of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.

    Gilgeous-Alexander brought quite a bit of that offensive fire-power, pouring in 28 points on 48% from the field, including three incredible step-back triples during the third quarter. As has been the theme for him these last two season, his teammates just did not add enough help.

    After the game, Nicolas Batum said, "It was an ugly win, but I'll take ugly wins over beautiful losses." This message echoes something Ty Lue has shared in the past, about it being better to learn lessons in wins as opposed to losses. That was the case tonight for the Clippers.

    Read More

    While Batum delivered the message of the night during his postgame press conference, he was also a big reason why the Clippers won this game. While the team was struggling to knock down shots, Batum remained steady from beyond the arc. He finished with 14 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block on 5/10 from the field and 4/8 from distance. The Clippers do not win this game without his shooting and defense.

    The Clippers also got another great game from Luke Kennard. Similar to Batum, Kennard was making shots when nobody else could. He finished with 14 points on 4/8 from deep, including some huge momentum-shifting shots late in the game. Ty Lue mentioned postgame that opposing defenses are becoming aware of his shooting prowess and are trying to take him away in transition; however, the Clippers make it a point to find him.

    While both Kennard and Batum were fantastic for the Clippers in this win, head coach Ty Lue said postgame that "PG took us home." That was indeed the case. After scoring just 5 points in the first half, Paul George finished with 32 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals on 46% from the field and 62.5% from deep. He was absolutely unstoppable down the stretch, and willed this win for the Clippers.

    On his late game heroics, George said postgame, "That's my job... I saw a moment that my team needed me, and I tried to step up for them." He certainly stepped up, and it helped the Clippers come away with the 99-94 victory.

    The Clippers will look to make it a winning streak on on Wednesday when they take on Patrick Beverley and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

    1350756352.0
    News

    LA Clippers Survive Slow Start, Storm Back to Defeat OKC Thunder 99-94

    just now
    lou-williams-clippers-sixth-man-leadjpg
    News

    Lou Williams Admits He Cried After the Clippers Traded Him

    8 hours ago
    1920x1080_Presale_Website_Press_Release
    News

    LA Clippers 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms Officially Revealed

    15 hours ago
    https---specials-images.forbesimg.com-imageserve-6041a4e7dfa707052e7b9d67-Oklahoma-City-Thunder-v-Los-Angeles-Clippers-960x0.jpg?fit=scale
    News

    LA Clippers vs. OKC Thunder: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17055181_168384702_lowres
    News

    LA Clippers Considering Changing Lineup to Fix Their Offense

    Oct 31, 2021
    Jun 14, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) reacts with guard Paul George (13) after scoring a basket and drawing a foul against the Utah Jazz during the first half in game four in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Terance Mann Praises Paul George's Leadership

    Oct 31, 2021
    r845986_1296x729_16-9
    News

    Ty Lue Gives Injury Update on Marcus Morris and Serge Ibaka

    Oct 31, 2021
    USATSI_17055020_168384702_lowres
    News

    The Clippers Believe in Themselves, but is that Enough?

    Oct 30, 2021