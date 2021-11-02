LA Clippers Survive Slow Start, Storm Back to Defeat OKC Thunder 99-94

All is well that ends well. That message tells the story for the Clippers tonight. The team looked well on their way to another dreadful loss, but the late game heroics of Paul George were enough to propel them to a win.

As has become commonplace this season, the Clippers started off this game dreadfully cold from the field. They scored just 14 points in the first quarter, and made just one of their first ten three point shots. Fortunately for them, the Thunder never got much of an offensive rhythm going either. A lot of this can be attributed to the Clippers' defense; however, OKC just lacks offensive firepower outside of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.

Gilgeous-Alexander brought quite a bit of that offensive fire-power, pouring in 28 points on 48% from the field, including three incredible step-back triples during the third quarter. As has been the theme for him these last two season, his teammates just did not add enough help.

After the game, Nicolas Batum said, "It was an ugly win, but I'll take ugly wins over beautiful losses." This message echoes something Ty Lue has shared in the past, about it being better to learn lessons in wins as opposed to losses. That was the case tonight for the Clippers.

While Batum delivered the message of the night during his postgame press conference, he was also a big reason why the Clippers won this game. While the team was struggling to knock down shots, Batum remained steady from beyond the arc. He finished with 14 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block on 5/10 from the field and 4/8 from distance. The Clippers do not win this game without his shooting and defense.

The Clippers also got another great game from Luke Kennard. Similar to Batum, Kennard was making shots when nobody else could. He finished with 14 points on 4/8 from deep, including some huge momentum-shifting shots late in the game. Ty Lue mentioned postgame that opposing defenses are becoming aware of his shooting prowess and are trying to take him away in transition; however, the Clippers make it a point to find him.

While both Kennard and Batum were fantastic for the Clippers in this win, head coach Ty Lue said postgame that "PG took us home." That was indeed the case. After scoring just 5 points in the first half, Paul George finished with 32 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals on 46% from the field and 62.5% from deep. He was absolutely unstoppable down the stretch, and willed this win for the Clippers.

On his late game heroics, George said postgame, "That's my job... I saw a moment that my team needed me, and I tried to step up for them." He certainly stepped up, and it helped the Clippers come away with the 99-94 victory.

The Clippers will look to make it a winning streak on on Wednesday when they take on Patrick Beverley and the Minnesota Timberwolves.