Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    LA Clippers Take Care of Business, Defeat Detroit Pistons 107-96
    Publish date:

    LA Clippers Take Care of Business, Defeat Detroit Pistons 107-96

    The Clippers never trailed in this game, and defeated the Pistons at home
    Author:

    RINGO H.W. CHIU, AP

    The Clippers never trailed in this game, and defeated the Pistons at home

    The Detroit Pistons are young, have upside, and play hard; however, that has not yet translated into a winning basketball team. There's a lot to like about the direction of this franchise, but Friday's loss to the Clippers was a reminder of how far away they are.

    Coming into this game, Detroit had the league's worst three-point percentage, worst field goal percentage, and 3rd-worst offensive rating. Their offense is not good, and that was on full display against the Clippers in this one.

    Detroit's poor offense combined with the Clippers' stifling defense made for some staggering numbers. The Pistons finished with just 96 points on 36.7% from the field and 24.2% from deep. They were led by Jerami Grant who had 20 points, but it came on just 31% shooting.

    The Clippers were led by former Piston Reggie Jackson, who finished with 21 points, 4 assists, and 4 rebounds. It was the Eric Bledsoe show to start the game, as he opened up 3/3 from beyond the arc. He finished with 15 points on 6/9 shooting.

    The lone negative on the score card for the Clippers in this matchup, was the continued shooting struggles of Paul George. In 32 minutes of play, he had just 12 points on 5/19 from the field and 1/9 from deep. Over his last seven games, George is shooting just 36.3% from the field and 26.1% from deep. As the team embarks on a more difficult stretch of games, they will need their superstar to find his shot again.

    Read More

    The Clippers got a solid showing from Terance Mann in this one, who finished with a double-double, putting up 16 points and 10 rebounds in 31 minutes off the bench. Another positive development for the Clippers, was their ability to get Serge Ibaka extended minutes. The big man finished with 9 points on 3/5 shooting in 19 minutes of play.

    Despite the dominant start to this game, the Clippers did not end strong. The Pistons outscored the Clippers 34-25 in the 4th quarter, cutting the lead all the way down to 12 at one point. Fortunately for the Clippers, the comeback attempt was too little and too late.

    After taking care of business against the Pistons at home, the Clippers have another 12:30 game coming up at Staples Center against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

    Marcus Morris Says Refs Won't Let Him Breathe on Luka Doncic

    Mark Cuban Reacts to Staples Center Changing Its Name to Crypto.com Arena

    Marcus Morris on the Dallas Mavericks: 'We Beat Them All The Time'

    fullsizeoutput_9f40
    News

    LA Clippers Take Care of Business, Defeat Detroit Pistons 107-96

    1 minute ago
    GettyImages-1312035373
    News

    LA Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17220359_168390270_lowres
    News

    Luke Doncic Reveals 'Special' Motivation Why He Returned Against Clippers

    19 hours ago
    steph-curry-iso-120220
    News

    Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Steve Kerr's Rotation Patterns

    22 hours ago
    AP_Pelicans_Timberwolves_Basketball
    News

    Injury Update: Patrick Beverley Not Expected to Miss Much Time

    22 hours ago
    https---lasportshub.com-wp-content-uploads-getty-images-2018-08-1211226553
    News

    LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers Among Most Unhealthy Teams in the NBA

    Nov 24, 2021
    90
    News

    Marcus Morris on the Dallas Mavericks: 'We Beat Them All The Time'

    Nov 24, 2021
    USATSI_17220104_168390270_lowres
    News

    Marcus Morris says Refs Won't Let Him Breathe on Luka Doncic

    Nov 24, 2021