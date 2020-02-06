L.A. Clippers trade Derrick Walton Jr. to Atlanta Hawks

After a long waiting period, the L.A. Clippers have finally made a move ahead of this afternoon's trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers are trading backup point guard Derrick Walton Jr. to the Atlanta Hawks. In exchange, the Clippers will receive cash considerations.

Walton was in the midst of his first season with the Clippers and had appeared in 23 games, including one start. In 9.7 minutes per game, Walton averaged 2.2 points, 0.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists.

Andrew Greif, the Clippers' beat reporter for the LA Times, was able to confirm the transaction on Twitter.

L.A. did not return a player in the deal, which opens up a roster spot. That could be filled later today if the Clippers end up making another trade, or following the trade deadline if the Clippers are set on adding a player via the buyout market.

One player that the Clippers have reportedly been interested in on that front is Darren Collison, who played 80 games for Los Angeles during the 2013-2014 season. Since then, Collison has played for the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers.

Collison abruptly announced his retirement last summer but has since sought out a return to the NBA. Along with the Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers are rumored to be interested in acquiring Collison.

With Walton gone, L.A.'s point guard depth is lacking. Patrick Beverley is the only other true point guard on the roster, though Terance Mann, Landry Shamet and Jerome Robinson have all played the position at one point this season.

As we approach the noon deadline, it doesn't appear that the Clippers are finished making trades just yet.

The Athletic's Shams Charania is reporting that the Clippers and New York Knicks are engaged in "significant talks" that would bring forward Marcus Morris Sr. to L.A. in exchange for a package centered around Moe Harkless, Mfiondu Kabengele and Mann.

Stay tuned for updates on the situation.