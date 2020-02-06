L.A. Clippers acquire Isaiah Thomas from Washington Wizards; will be waived

The L.A. Clippers are full of surprises.

Just moments after trading Derrick Walton Jr. to the Atlanta Hawks and acquiring Marcus Morris Sr. from the New York Knicks, the Clippers have also acquired Isaiah Thomas from the Washington Wizards, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In exchange for Thomas, the Wizards will receive Jerome Robinson.

The Morris trade, which was originally reported to just be between the Clippers and Knicks, expanded to become a three-team deal. The details are as follows:

Clippers receive: Marcus Morris Sr., Isaiah Thomas

Knicks receive: Moe Harkless, 2020 first-round pick (L.A.)

Wizards receive: Jerome Robinson

Based on this report, it appears the Clippers will be able to hang on to rookies Terance Mann and Mfiondu Kabengele, who were originally rumored to be going to New York with Harkless.

Thomas, who turns 31 tomorrow, has appeared in 40 games for the Wizards this season and has made 37 starts. In 23.1 minutes per game, he's averaged 12.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting a career-high 41.3 percent from three-point range.

He'll presumably be L.A.'s primary backup for Patrick Beverley and will play alongside Lou Williams, Landry Shamet, JaMychal Green and Montrezl Harrell with the second unit.

Robinson will head to the Wizards after spending his first two seasons with L.A. The Clippers selected him with the 13th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, seeing a lot of long-term potential in his shot, size and athleticism.

Unfortunately, Robinson never quite panned out for the Clippers. He struggled to find a place in the rotation, and when he would get his chances, he typically fell short of expectations. Robinson holds career averages of 3.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 10.6 minutes per game.

Following their deadline moves, the Clippers will have one open roster spot, which gives them the freedom to be active on the buyout market. Now that the franchise has added a guard and a forward via trade, the expectation is that they'll seek out a cheap center to add to the roster.

This article will be updated as more information regarding the transaction is confirmed.

UPDATE: According to The Athletic's David Aldridge, the L.A. Clippers will waive Thomas once the deal is completed. The Clippers now sit with 13 rostered players and will likely pursue a guard and center via the buyout market.