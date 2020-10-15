Report: Tyronn Lue to Become LA Clippers' Next Head Coach

The LA Clippers' head coaching search has finally concluded, and it's ended (for the most part) exactly how many anticipated.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Tyronn Lue is finalizing a five-year deal to become the Clippers' next head coach. Additionally, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Chauncey Billups will sign on as a lead assistant.

Something that made this an easier choice for LA: Support from key players. According to Wojnarowski, Lue has had "significant" support from several players throughout the process. One would imagine that the voices of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were especially critical.

Lue has long been considered to be the front-runner for the position, dating back to when Doc Rivers first departed the organization. His prior experience as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers makes him a more-than-worthy replacement, as Lue was able to guide the franchise to its first-ever NBA title in 2016.

Now, LA will be relying on Lue to do the same for the Clippers.

What's more surprising, though, is the news that Billups will be joining Lue's staff. He worked as the Clippers' TV analyst alongside Brian Sieman last season, and he reportedly drew some interest from the Indiana Pacers for their opening.

As a player, Billups earned five All-Star selections and was named to three All-NBA teams and two All-Defensive teams. Billups also won an NBA title and a Finals MVP award with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.

According to Charania, rounding out Lue's coaching staff is Larry Drew, who has been coaching in the NBA since 1992 and one of Lue's assistants during his days in Cleveland.