Report: LA Clippers Assistant Tyronn Lue to Meet with New Orleans Pelicans

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue will reportedly meet with the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday in regards to their open head coaching position, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. 

Lue doesn't have a history with New Orleans. However, he's got strong ties to members of the front office — most notably David Griffin, who served as general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers when Lue helped guide the team to its first-ever NBA title in 2016.

Top brass aside, the Pelicans gig is as desirable as any other job on the market. New Orleans may not have the draw of Los Angeles, but with young stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram on the roster, the Pelicans are well set-up to have a bright future.

Lue is also expected to talk with the Houston Rockets about their coaching vacancy, though it's unclear if they'll be meeting soon, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Houston features plenty of star power as well, with former MVPs in James Harden and Russell Westbrook on the roster. 

Lue was also considered for Philadelphia's opening before the franchise hired former Clippers coach Doc Rivers on Thursday.

Lue is still expected to be the front-runner to replace Rivers in Los Angeles, though Wojnarowski says that isn't a forgone conclusion. The Clippers will interview several candidates for the job, and it would come as a surprise if the hire were made so suddenly.

After disappointing in the postseason, LA will have high expectations in 2021. Whoever replaces Rivers must be able to deal with significant pressure and deliver when the moment comes. 

