Report: Tyronn Lue, Doc Rivers Both Vying for Philadelphia 76ers Job

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue interviewed for the Philadelphia 76ers head coaching position and toured the team's practice facility on Tuesday, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey. 

Additionally, Lue met with Philadelphia's ownership and general manager Elton Brand — something he had not done during the first round of interviews, per Pompey. 

Previously, Lue and former Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni were considered to be the only candidates remaining to take over as the next coach of the franchise, and D'Antoni was reportedly the favorite to land the job. However, in the wake of Doc Rivers' departure from the Clippers, he's right in the mix as well.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Rivers will also meet with the franchise in the Philadelphia area.

Not only does this affect the future of the 76ers, but LA's coaching future could be at stake here also. Lue is considered by many (including ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski) to be among those favored to become the Clippers' next coach, along with former New York Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy. 

It's an interesting wrench in the story, especially when you take Lue's history with Rivers into account. 

Lue got his start as a coach on Rivers' staff in Boston, near the end of his tenure with the Celtics. He came over to the Clippers when Rivers was traded there, but left the following season to join the Cleveland Cavaliers. After winning an NBA title and making it to the NBA Finals in three consecutive seasons, Lue re-joined Rivers' staff in Los Angeles in 2019.

At this point, it seems impossible to predict the outcome of Philly's coaching search. But if Lue ends up being the choice, the Clippers will find themselves down an assistant and a potential candidate to lead the franchise. 

