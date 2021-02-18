NewsGamedaySI.COM
LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard (Leg) Out vs. Utah Jazz

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will miss his third-straight game due to a leg injury on Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz.
The LA Clippers will be severely understaffed when they take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. In addition to Paul George and Nicolas Batum, two-way star Kawhi Leonard will also be sidelined for the Western Conference showdown.

This will be Leonard's third consecutive absence due to a leg injury, and as it stands, there's currently no timetable for his return. He was previously considered questionable to play against Utah but had his status downgraded roughly two hours before tip-off.

This is a harsh blow for the Clippers. Leonard has been the team's primary source for scoring this season, as he's brought his average up to 26.7 points per game and is shooting the ball with a level of efficiency that was previously unseen. 

Now, a contest that was already going to be an uphill battle looks even more difficult. Without three of their starters, the Clippers will be forced to rely heavily on their role players against a Jazz team that currently ranks first in the NBA in net rating.

Look for Lou Williams and Marcus Morris Sr. to carry the Clippers on offense. The two combined for 50 points and 12 assists in Monday's unlikely victory over the Miami Heat, and they'll both start again tonight. Another player to keep an eye on is Luke Kennard, who has looked more confident lately and will be relied upon for quick scoring and some playmaking off the bench.

The LA Clippers will take the floor vs. the Utah Jazz at 7:00 p.m. PT.

December 28, 2019; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves in for a basket against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 5, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) reacts against the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 3, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) receives a high five from forward Kawhi Leonard (2) after shooting the go ahead basket against the San Antonio Spurs as guard Patrick Beverley (21) looks on in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
