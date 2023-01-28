LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Revealed

This will be an important game for both the Clippers and Hawks.

The LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks face off in a game that's incredibly important to both teams, but a little bit more important for the Clippers. Both teams will be relatively healthy with the Hawks being the healthier team.

For the Clippers, they'll be missing Robert Covington due to personal reasons and John Wall due to abdominal soreness. Marcus has been upgraded to questionable with his rib contusion. Fortunately for LA, both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will be playing, as is their entire starting lineup.

The Atlanta Hawks will not be missing a single rotation player. The only players they will be missing are in the G League: Trent Forrest, Vit Krejci, and Tyrese Martin.

The last time that these two teams faced off, the Clippers did not have Paul George available. The Clippers had the chance to win in the fourth quarter, but Marcus Morris missed the game-winning shot.

This game will be important for both teams for different reasons. While it's important in the standings for both teams, the Clippers have an incredibly hard schedule ahead and have to take out any middling teams while they can. LA has the hardest remaining strength of schedule by a wide margin - they're ranked number one with a .536 strength of schedule, and number two is the Philadelphia 76ers with .527.

Simply put, the Atlanta Hawks are one of the easier teams the Clippers are going to face for the remainder of the season, because it's about to get very hard after this game.

