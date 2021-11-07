LA Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

After staring off 1-4, the LA Clippers have won three straight games to pull even at 4-4. The team will take on the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night, looking to eclipse .500 with their fourth straight win.

While not yet ready to contend in the Eastern Conference, these Charlotte Hornets are headed in the right direction. With the young duo of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, this team puts on a show each night. Add in the veteran presence and production of Gordon Hayward, and the Hornets expect to compete for a play-in spot in the East.

Charlotte has started their season 5-5, picking up impressive wins over the Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers. Their young star LaMelo Ball is currently averaging 19.9 PPG, 7.0 APG, and 5.7 APG, but it has been the play of Miles Bridges that has been the story so far this season.

After averaging just 12.7 PPG last season, Bridges is currently averaging 22.7 PPG in his first 10 games this season. That mark leads the team, and if it holds, would be a very positive development for Charlotte's future aspirations. The Clippers actually drafted Bridges in 2019, but traded him on draft night for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

While the Clippers will certainly be focused on stopping Charlotte's offensive attack, they should see this game as another opportunity to continue getting their own offense back on track. The Hornets currently have the worst defensive rating in all of basketball, so there is not much excuse for the Clippers to struggle offensively they way they have at times this season.

This game will be a battle of two extremes, because while the Hornets are dead last in the NBA in defensive rating, their offensive rating actually ranks 6th in the league. The Clippers, amidst their offensive struggles, are currently just 22nd in the NBA in offensive rating; however, their defense ranks 3rd. Both the Clippers and Hornets are an even .500 on the season, but both have arrived there in drastically different ways. The Clippers have a top-3 defense and a bottom-8 offense, while the Hornets have a top-6 offense and the league's worst defense. As they say, something has to give.

While the Clippers have struggled offensively to begin the season, they are expected to get some reinforcements in this game. After missing half of last season and the start of this season, Serge Ibaka was not listed on the team's injury report for this matchup against the Hornets. There is no word on how much Serge will play, but he is expected to be available.

The Clippers are expected to get Ibaka back in this game, but will still be without Marcus Morris, who is dealing with a knee injury. His absence will of course be in addition to Kawhi Leonard and Jason Preston who are both out long-term while they recovery from surgeries.

For the Hornets, Mason Plumlee is listed as probable with a rib contusion, and PJ Washington is listed as out with an elbow hyperextension. Aside from Washington, the Hornets expect to have their whole team available for this matchup against the Clippers.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (4-4) vs. Charlotte Hornets (5-5)

Date: November 7th, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM PST

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast: Bally Sports

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -5

Moneyline: Clippers -215, Hornets +180

Point Total: O/U 222

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook