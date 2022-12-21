LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Revealed

For the first time in what feels like forever, the LA Clippers have a chance to be fully healthy against the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets are also much healthier than when they first faced the Clippers as well.

The following players are questionable for the LA Clippers: Paul George is questionable with left knee soreness, Reggie Jackson is questionable with left Achilles inflammation, Norman Powell is questionable with a left groin strain, and Ivica Zubac is questionable with a left knee contusion. Additionally, the following players are out: Brandon Boston is out on a G League assignment, Moussa Diabate is out on a G League assignment, and Jason Preston is out on a G League assignment. It's worth noting that the Clippers already sent their younger players to the G League, so they may be planning on playing their questionable players.

The Charlotte Hornets have their own share of injuries, but nothing like the last time these two faced off. For starters, both LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward are playing this time. The biggest thing is that Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful with a right hip contusion. After that, Dennis Smith Jr is out with a left ankle sprain, Cody Martin is out with a left knee procedure, Bryce McGowens is out on a G League two-way, and Mark Williams is out on a G League assignment.

This is a matchup that's definitely in the Clippers' favor and will be one of the easier teams they're facing. Even if Paul George is out, the Clippers should be able to take down the Hornets, despite their recently improved play.

