    • November 14, 2021
    LA Clippers vs. Chicago Bulls: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info
    The Clippers look to make it eight straight wins on Sunday against the Bulls
    After starting 1-4, the LA Clippers have rattled off seven straight wins, and currently sit in a tie for 3rd in the Western Conference. The Clippers will look to make it eight in a row on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls.

    After a blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Bulls are looking to get back on track. This new look Chicago team expects to contend in the Eastern Conference, and certainly expects to beat this version of the Clippers without Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, and Serge Ibaka. It is worth mentioning that the Bulls will be without their all-star big man Nikola Vucevic, as he is in the league's health and safest protocols; however, they do not lack star power.

    Led by Zach LaVine, the Bulls are off to an 8-4 start. New additions Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan have played very well alongside LaVine, and the team looks ready to finally make some noise in the Eastern Conference. They will be facing a Clippers team that is tied for the longest winning streak in basketball, so this will be a good test for both sides.

    The Clippers were fortunate enough to get a blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, so despite Sunday being the last half of a back to back, none of the Clippers' starters had to play any minutes in the 4th quarter against Minnesota. The team will be looking to Paul George to continue his fantastic stretch of basketball, as the superstar forward has scored at least 20 points in 29 of his last 31 contests.

    Even without Vucevic, this will be the toughest test the Clippers have had during this winning streak. Of their seven straight wins, only one has come against a team currently above .500, and that was against a Miami Heat team that was without Jimmy Butler. This matchup against Chicago will be a good test to see just how well the Clippers are playing right now.

    How to Watch

    Matchup: LA Clippers (8-4) vs. Chicago Bulls (8-4)

    Date: November 14th, 2021

    Time: 6:30 PM PST

    Venue: Staples Center

    Broadcast: Bally Sports

    Betting Info

    Spread: Clippers -3.5

    Moneyline: Clippers -158, Bulls +134

    Point Total: O/U 222

    Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

