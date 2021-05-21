LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 1: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

After a condensed regular season that felt as though it flew by, the true season starts on Saturday. The LA Clippers are set to square off against the Dallas Mavericks in game 1 of their first-round series at 1:30 p.m.

It’ll be a rematch of the Clippers’ 2020 first-round matchup, which LA won four games to two. Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was spectacular in the series, averaging 31 points, 8.7 assists and 9.8 rebounds through six games. He broke Clipper fans’ hearts in game 4, hitting an incredible step-back buzzer-beater in overtime to tie the series. LA Head Coach Tyronn Lue recently deemed Doncic “the head of the snake,” which is apt, as the Clippers’ main objective should be to slow him down and not allow him to create offense for himself and his teammates.

For Dallas, they’ll enter the series relatively healthy, save for one possible absence in power forward Maxi Kleber. Kleber’s status is still up in the air after missing six of his last eight games with a sore right achilles, though Mavericks Head Coach Rick Carlisle says “he did well to my knowledge” in Wednesday's practice. Kleber is a huge piece for Dallas in this series, as he was the primary defender of Kawhi Leonard last year; he’s one of the few players on the Mavs’ roster with the strength and height to stifle Leonard in the post while still having the mobility to keep up with him on the perimeter.

“He’s obviously a big part of our team,” Carlisle said on Wednesday. “He’s one of the guys that creates a strength-in-numbers sort of moniker for our group, so we’re hopeful.”

For LA, they’ll have the privilege of entering the series fully healthy. Serge Ibaka only has two games under his belt after missing the previous 30 with lower back tightness, but he looked solid in those two games, and he’s had a week to practice since then.

LA should hope to set the tone early in the series, and take advantage of being able to play in Staples Center in front of (some) fans—something they were not able to do last year in the bubble.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (47-25) at Dallas Mavericks (42-30)

Date: Saturday, May 22

Time: 1:30 p.m. PT

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast: ESPN

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -5.5

Moneyline: Mavericks +190, Clippers -230

Point Total: O/U 218.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Related Stories

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Playoff Series Preview and Prediction

Marcus Morris Explains Why He Apologized to Luka Doncic

Marcus Morris Sr. Says LA Clippers Have Better Camaraderie Than Last Year