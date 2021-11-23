LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

The LA Clippers are set to face off with the Dallas Mavericks for the second time in two games, and it is still unclear whether or not Luka Doncic will be in action.

There was some optimism surrounding Luka's potential availability for Tuesday's rematch against the Clippers, because NBA.com's Mark Medina reported that the superstar would participate in practice on Monday. Luka did indeed practice on Monday, but he may have re-aggravated his injury.

Callie Caplan of Dallas Morning News reported that after competing in a five-on-five session, Luka Doncic slammed the bleachers and shouted in pain. He reportedly left practice early with ice bandaged around his left knee.

According to Dallas head coach Jason Kidd, Luka is still listed as questionable; however, it seems likely that he is not yet ready to return. If this is indeed the case, then Dallas must get much better contributions from the rest of their roster than they got on Sunday.

In the 97-91 loss to the Clippers on Sunday, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, and Tim Hardaway Jr. combined for just 6/25 shooting. The poor shooting of those three felt like the difference in that game.

Kristaps Porzingis had a solid game with 25 points on 10/18 shooting, and Jalen Brunson added 20 of his own, but it just wasn’t enough with the rest of the team struggling the way they were.

The Clippers weren’t great offensively either, but they were just sharper down the stretch. The Clippers certainly struggle on both ends without Nicolas Batum, who is currently in health and safety protocols, but the team could be getting Marcus Morris back as early as Tuesday's matchup. After missing 15 games with a knee injury, Morris is listed as probable to play on Tuesday against Dallas.

The Clippers currently sit just a half game above Dallas in the Western Conference standings, so this is an important early-season matchup.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (10-7) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-7)

Date: November 23rd, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM PST

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast: Bally Sports

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -4.5

Moneyline: Clippers -194, Mavericks +162

Point Total: O/U 207.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

