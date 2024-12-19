LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers are heading to Dallas to take on the 17-9 Mavericks tonight. This will be the first of four regular-season matchups between these two teams. The last time these two faced off was in the playoffs where the Mavericks beat the Clippers in six games. Tonight's game, however, might be missing a few star players.
The Clippers have seven players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Derrick Jones Jr., Kobe Brown, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, and P.J. Tucker.
Kawhi Leonard remains out as he is still recovering from his right knee injury. Kawhi has yet to play a game this season, but the team is optimistic to see his return to action soon.
Terance Mann is out with a fracture to his left middle finger. Derrick Jones Jr. is currently questionable with a right hamstring strain.
Kobe Brown is out with back injury management, Cam Christie is out on a G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out on his two-way contract, and P.J. Tucker is still away from the team.
The Mavericks have five players listed on their report: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Dante Exum, Jaden Hardy, and Brandon Williams.
Luka Doncic is listed as out with a left heel contusion. Kyrie Irving is currently listed as questionable with right shoulder soreness.
Dante Exum is out with right wrist surgery, Jaden Hardy is out with a right ankle sprain, and Brandon Williams is out with a right thumb sprain.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will face off at 8:30 p.m. EST.
