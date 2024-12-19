All Clippers

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Numerous NBA All-Stars are listed on the injury report in the Clippers vs Mavericks game

Farbod Esnaashari

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) stand on the floor during the first quarter of game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) stand on the floor during the first quarter of game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Clippers are heading to Dallas to take on the 17-9 Mavericks tonight. This will be the first of four regular-season matchups between these two teams. The last time these two faced off was in the playoffs where the Mavericks beat the Clippers in six games. Tonight's game, however, might be missing a few star players.

The Clippers have seven players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Derrick Jones Jr., Kobe Brown, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, and P.J. Tucker.

Kawhi Leonard remains out as he is still recovering from his right knee injury. Kawhi has yet to play a game this season, but the team is optimistic to see his return to action soon.

Oct 30, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks on from the bench as he sits next to forward Nicolas Batum (33) in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Terance Mann is out with a fracture to his left middle finger. Derrick Jones Jr. is currently questionable with a right hamstring strain.

Kobe Brown is out with back injury management, Cam Christie is out on a G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out on his two-way contract, and P.J. Tucker is still away from the team.

The Mavericks have five players listed on their report: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Dante Exum, Jaden Hardy, and Brandon Williams.

Luka Doncic is listed as out with a left heel contusion. Kyrie Irving is currently listed as questionable with right shoulder soreness.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving of the Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dante Exum is out with right wrist surgery, Jaden Hardy is out with a right ankle sprain, and Brandon Williams is out with a right thumb sprain.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will face off at 8:30 p.m. EST.

