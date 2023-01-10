LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Revealed

No team in the NBA needs a win more desperately than the LA Clippers. After losing six straight, there's a chance of the team losing a seventh as they face off against the Dallas Mavericks on January 10. Unfortunately for the Clippers, they'll be missing a key player.

The LA Clippers will be missing Paul George with right hamstring soreness, and Luke Kennard with right calf soreness. They'll additionally miss their three younger players due to the G-League: Brandon Boston, Moussa Diabate, and Jason Preston. Missing Paul George is a huge blow for the Clippers, who really just need to start getting some wins at this point.

The Dallas Mavericks may be missing their star player Luka Doncic as well; Luka is listed as questionable with left ankle soreness. The team will also miss Dorian Finney-Smith with a right adductor sprain, Josh Green with a right elbow sprain, and Maxi Kleber with a right hamstring tear. It's no secret that Luka Doncic loves playing against the LA Clippers, so it shouldn't be a surprise if he tries his absolute best to suit up.

We're 10 days into the new year and the LA Clippers have not won a single game. It's a tailspin of epic proportions that no one could see coming. Hopefully, it only takes one win to right the ship, and that's exactly what happens for the Clippers.

