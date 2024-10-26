All Clippers

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report Revealed

There are four players listed on the injury report between the Clippers and Nuggets

Farbod Esnaashari

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots the ball against LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and center Ivica Zubac (40) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots the ball against LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and center Ivica Zubac (40) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets face off tonight in a game where both teams are hoping to get their first win of the season. Unfortunately for the Clippers, they'll be missing their best player again.

The Clippers have three players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, P.J. Tucker, and Mo Bamba. Kawhi Leonard is out with right knee injury recovery and will remain out for an extended period of time. P.J. Tucker is out because he's not traveling with the team as he's looking for a trade. Mo Bamba is out with left knee soreness. James Harden is listed as available to play.

The Denver Nuggets only have one player listed on their injury report - DaRon Holmes Ii. Holmes is out with right Achilles tendon repair. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr. and Russell Westbrook are all listed as available to play.

Last season, the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets split their regular season series 2-2, but prior to that, the Nuggets won eight games straight against the LA Clippers.

Today will be a reunion between Russell Westbrook and his former Clippers teammates and one would imagine he's looking to have a revenge game against the former team that traded him.

The LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets face off at 5:00 p.m. EST today.

Related Articles

Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration

Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard

France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN.

Home/News