LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report Revealed
The LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets face off tonight in a game where both teams are hoping to get their first win of the season. Unfortunately for the Clippers, they'll be missing their best player again.
The Clippers have three players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, P.J. Tucker, and Mo Bamba. Kawhi Leonard is out with right knee injury recovery and will remain out for an extended period of time. P.J. Tucker is out because he's not traveling with the team as he's looking for a trade. Mo Bamba is out with left knee soreness. James Harden is listed as available to play.
The Denver Nuggets only have one player listed on their injury report - DaRon Holmes Ii. Holmes is out with right Achilles tendon repair. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr. and Russell Westbrook are all listed as available to play.
Last season, the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets split their regular season series 2-2, but prior to that, the Nuggets won eight games straight against the LA Clippers.
Today will be a reunion between Russell Westbrook and his former Clippers teammates and one would imagine he's looking to have a revenge game against the former team that traded him.
The LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets face off at 5:00 p.m. EST today.
