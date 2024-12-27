LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Golden State Warriors for the third game of their regular season series matchup tonight. The Clippers have won both previous games, with the last game ending in a score of 102-99.
The Clippers have six players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Kobe Brown, Trentyn Flowers, Cam Christie, and P.J. Tucker.
Kawhi Leonard remains out as he continues to recover from his right knee injury. There was a ton of hype about a potential return tonight for Leonard, but that was not the case.
Terance Mann remains out with a fracture to his left middle finger.
Kobe Brown is out as he manages a back injury, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way contract, Cam Christie is out on a G League assignment, and P.J. Tucker remains away from the team as he continues to look for a new team to join. James Harden is listed as available to play.
The Warriors have three players listed on their injury report: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Gary Payton II.
Steph Curry is out as he manages a bilateral knee injury. Curry is being load managed tonight.
Draymond Green is currently questionable as he deals with a contusion to his left lower back.
Gary Payton II is out with a left calf strain.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors will face off tonight at 10:00 p.m. EST.
