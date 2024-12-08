LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Houston Rockets in game three of their regular season matchup tonight. The previous two games were played in Houston and both were won by the Rockets convincingly. The Clippers will be looking to get on the board for the series matchup, however, they may have some key pieces missing from today's game.
The Clippers have seven players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Terance Mann, Mo Bamba, Kobe Brown, Kriss Dunn, and P.J. Tucker.
Kawhi Leonard remains out as he recovers from his knee injury, James Harden is questionable with right groin soreness, Terance Mann is out with a fracture in his left middle finger, Mo Bamba is questionable as he recovers from a knee injury, Kobe Brown is out while he manages a back injury, Kriss Dunn is questionable with an illness, and P.J. Tucker is away from the team as he remains looking for a new suitor.
The Rockets have six players listed on their report: Fred VanVleet, N'Faly Dante, Tari Eason, Jae'Sean Tate, Cam Whitmore, and Nate Williams.
Fred VanVleet is currently questionable with a right knee contusion, N'Faly Dante is out on his two-way contract, Tari Eason is out on concussion protocol, Jae'Sean Tate is questionable with lower back pain, Cam Whitmore is out on a G League assignment, and Nate Williams is out on his two0way contract.
The Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets will face off at 9:00 p.m. EST.
