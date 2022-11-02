Skip to main content
LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets Injury Report Revealed

Both the Clippers and Rockets have some injuries to report for this matchup
The LA Clippers and Houston Rockets are set to face off again, after the two teams played a down to the wire matchup just two days ago. That matchup was in Los Angeles, but now the two teams will be facing off in Houston for Wednesday night's game.

For the Clippers, they will be without Kawhi Leonard, Robert Covington, Jason Preston, and Moussa Diabate. Leonard is dealing with knee tightness, Covington is in health and safety protocols, and both Preston and Diabate are with the G-League team.

For the Rockets, they will be without Bruno Fernando, Jae'Sean Tate, TyTy Washington Jr., Trevor Hudgins, and Darius Days. Similar to the Clippers, Days and Hudgins are with the G-League team, while the other absences are injury related.

While this is a game the Clippers expect to win, even without Kawhi Leonard, Houston proved to be a tough matchup on Monday. Not loaded with talent, the Rockets play hard, and possess a level of youth and athleticism that the Clippers struggle to match. Not wanting to go down to the wire again, the Clippers will have to execute better in this game than they did on Monday night.

Paul George was the hero in that one, and will look to build off that with another big performance. The Clippers and Rockets are set to tip-off at 5:00 PST in Houston for a rematch of Monday night's game.

